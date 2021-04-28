Turkey is very important partner for Europe: Envoy

ANKARA

Turkey is a very important partner for Europe, the head of the EU Delegation to Turkey said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 23rd Enterprise and Business Summit organized online by the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (TURKONFED), Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut said that countries cannot fight individually with challenges posed by climate change.

Meyer-Landrut said all countries need to change global supply chains, adding that Europe wants to make changes in a fair and open environment with its trade partners in line with the European Green Deal.

Turkey and the EU are important economic partners, he said, adding their partnership ranges from automotive to textile sector.

He welcomed Turkey’s reforms aiming to create a climate-friendly and green market.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Istanbul