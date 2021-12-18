‘Turkey is willing to mediate Russia-Ukraine tensions if both sides agree.’

‘Turkey is willing to mediate tensions between Russia and Ukraine if both sides agree.’

The Turkish president declares that his country is “ready to provide the best support possible in order to establish a dialogue channel.”

Turkey is willing to act as a mediator, facilitator, or provide support in any format necessary to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a close with both parties’ consent, according to Turkish President Erdogan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to reporters upon his return from Qatar, expressed Turkey’s hope that “tensions do not escalate further and regional stability is preserved.”

“We are prepared to lend our best assistance in establishing a dialogue channel,” he added.

“With both parties’ consent, we can provide support in the form of facilitation, mediation, or any other format desired.”

Of course, we will contribute without hesitation to the region’s peace.”

Long-standing tensions over Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 have been exacerbated by Russian-backed separatists in the eastern border region of Donbas, as well as a Russian military buildup that the West has denounced.

Ukraine’s defense minister warned on Friday that Russia may initiate a large-scale escalation in January of next year.

Around 94,000 Russian troops are stationed on the Ukrainian border, according to Oleksiy Reznikov, and intelligence forces are planning for all possible scenarios.

Following that, the US stated that if Russia escalates its military aggression against Ukraine, it will take “strong” economic measures against it.

Relations between Turkey and Israel

Erdogan said a similar process could be possible with Israel, reiterating that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and intelligence will play an active role in relations with Abu Dhabi.

“I’ve had previous discussions with Israel.

However, Israel’s Palestinian policy in the region requires it to be more sensitive at this time.

He stressed the importance of being sensitive when it comes to Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We’ll do our best and take our steps as soon as we see the sensitive approach here.”

“All of these things will happen,” the president said when asked if ambassadors would be reassigned mutually.

The Israeli side is already aware of our concerns.

We are aware of Israel’s sensitivity.

So, based on these sensitivities, we solve the problem.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, paid his first official visit to Turkey since 2012 in late November, and the two countries signed a series of cooperation agreements, which Erdogan described as “cordial steps that will launch a new era between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.”