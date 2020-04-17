Turkey, Japan discuss COVID-19 cooperation

ISTANBUL

In a phone call, Turkey’s president on Friday discussed with the Japanese prime minister cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japan’s Shinzo Abe also discussed bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Turkey reported more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases and the death toll stands at 1,643

Japan has seen 9,231 cases and 190 deaths, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 147,000 and more than 554,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan