Turkey launches a new anti-terror operation in an attempt to ‘neutralize’ PKK terrorists.

According to a statement, 450 gendarmerie personnel, including special forces, will participate in Operation Eren Winter-12 in Van province.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that Turkish forces had launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the eastern province of Van.

Operation Eren Winter-12 Tendurek Martyr Gendarmerie Senior Major Kivanc Cesur, according to the ministry, involves 450 security personnel and 41 operational teams from the gendarmerie, including special forces.

Major Cesur was a district gendarmerie commander in Van, and he was one of six Turkish soldiers killed in the province in a roadside bomb attack in 2016.

Turkey launched Operation Eren this year, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy who was killed by the terrorist group on August.

11th of this year.

The latest operation aims to eliminate PKK terrorists hiding in the area.

The PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey.