Turkey limits shopping, transportation over coronavirus

ANKARA

Turkey adopted new measures Tuesday on shopping and transportation in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Interior Ministry issued a notice saying all public transport vehicles will be allowed to carry only half their capacity while all grocery stores will only provide service between 09:00 and 21:00 local time (GMT0600 and GMT1800).

Notably, only a certain number of people will be allowed to shop at one time, depending on the size of the store.

According to the latest official figures, Turkey has 1,529 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 37.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide totals 372,563 and the death toll now tops 16,000, while over 100,000 people have recovered.