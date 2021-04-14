Turkey: Mutual visits with Egypt possible in new era

ANKARA

There might be mutual visits and negotiations in a new era of relations with Egypt, Turkey’s foreign minister has said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that a meeting might be held between the two countries at the deputy foreign ministers level.

He added that the issue of appointing an ambassador to Egypt has not yet been discussed, but could be raised at the meeting, date of which has not yet been set.

Russia’s flights suspension

Cavusoglu said Turkey sees “no political reason” for a recent decision by Russia to suspend flights to Turkey.

He did, however, acknowledge that the move would inevitably affect tourism in Turkey.

Cavusoglu said the decision was in line with a report by the Russian Health Ministry and added: “The Russians also want to come [to Turkey], the decision was made for health reasons.”

He said efforts were underway to restart the flights.

Russia on Monday suspended regular and charter flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev