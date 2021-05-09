Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

At least 14 PKK terrorists were neutralized in two separate anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, officials said on Sunday.

In the first incident, eight terrorists were neutralized in a successful air strike in Gara region as a result of coordinated efforts of the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the National Defense Ministry in a statement.

Separately, Turkish commandos stormed a cave in Avasin-Basyan region and neutralized six PKK terrorists as part of the Pence-Yildirim anti-terror operation.

Turkey launched operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey’s southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk