Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA – Turkey “neutralized” three PKK terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The terrorists, detected by reconnaissance and surveillance activities, were neutralized in an air operation in the Avashin region of northern Iraq, the ministry said on Twitter.

“Our [anti-terror] operations will resolutely continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut.