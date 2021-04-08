Turkey neutralizes 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

ANKARA

At least three YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized after two Turkish soldiers were martyred in an attack in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The soldiers were martyred in an attack by YPG/PKK terrorists in the Operation Olive Branch zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

It said Turkish forces continue to strike terrorist targets in the region.

The ministry also extended condolences to the families of the soldiers martyred in the attack.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.