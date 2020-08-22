Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in country’s east

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have neutralized at least four terrorists in an air-backed operation in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said early Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized as part of Operation Yildirim-3 in rural areas of Dogubayazit district in Agri province, it said in a statement.

The operation is ongoing in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The affiliation of the terrorists was not expressly given, but the terrorist PKK has been active in the region.

Over the past month, Turkey has launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be sheltering in the country’s eastern and southeastern regions.

Yildirim-1 Cudi was launched in the southeastern province of Sirnak on July 14, Yildirim-2 Cilo in southeastern Hakkari province on July 20, Yildirim-3 Mt. Agri in the eastern provinces of Agri, Igdir and Kars on July 27 and Yildirim-4 in the eastern province of Tunceli on July 29.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s branch in Syria, just across Turkey’s southern border.

*Writing by Sena Guler