Turkey neutralizes 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

ANKARA

Turkish forces neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate terror-free zones in northern Syria, the country’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

The commando units neutralized three terrorists in Operation Olive Branch zone, two terrorists in the Peace Spring zone and one terrorist in Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In 2016-2019, Turkey launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.