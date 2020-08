ISTANBUL

In a second test for COVID-19, a player and a technical staffer at the Fenerbahce football club who tested positive earlier this week have just returned a negative result, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Friday.

The Istanbul team added that despite the second test finding no infection, the two individuals remain in isolation at home.

Fenerbahce initially confirmed the two cases on Thursday, but did not release the names of the people tested.

* Muhammed Enes Calli