Turkey offers debt relief to reduce the impact of viruses

(Bloomberg) – Turkish banks offered customers some relief on debt repayment on Monday and pledged more cash. These are the latest steps in the campaign to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

State lenders such as Ziraat Bank, Halkbank and Vakifbank allowed customers to postpone debt repayment by three months.

The banks have also undertaken to restructure existing loans with a grace period of up to 12 months if companies do not have to make payments. The measures are part of a government-sponsored campaign to extend financial support to businesses to prevent them from cutting jobs.





© Bloomberg
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, a Turkish national flag hangs at the entrance of a street of closed retail shops and restaurants in the Turkish district of Besiktas in Istanbul.

Turkey has closed tens of thousands of businesses to slow the spread of the corona virus. The number of deaths rose to 30 and the number of infected patients rose to 1,236 on Sunday, according to the latest data from Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Tightening

Isbank, Turkey’s largest private lender by assets, allowed customers to postpone loan repayment until June 30. At least five banks committed to increasing credit limits for needy companies to prevent them from firing people.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a 100 billion lira ($ 15.2 billion) plan that introduced tax cuts, corporate deferrals, and an increase in pensions.

Opposition parties criticized the stimulus package as too small and ineffective. The plan “fell short of expectations” and could not help workers, farmers, and shopkeepers, opposition party CHP spokesman Faik Oztrak said.

Former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s “Future Party” urged the government to sell 100 billion lira of inflation-linked corona bonds without real interest to help fragile sectors, farmers, and the unemployed.

Critical deliveries

The Turkish government threatened face mask manufacturers to confiscate their factories if they did not sell their stocks to the government at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to state media, the authorities simultaneously raided some local manufacturers’ depots that had protective masks in store, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The producers were warned to immediately sign contracts with the Ministry of Health, he said.

Here are some highlights of some of the recent measures announced by authorities and Turkish companies:

Turkey has temporarily closed more than 165,000 companies and quarantined at least 10,750 people, including some ambassadors and civil servants from abroad. The General Assembly is scheduled for March 31. The Turkish flagship will stop most international flights from March 27th to April 17th. The Turkish tractor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS has stopped production in its two plants for 14 days due to the spread of the virus and due to disruptions in procurement and deliveryThree textile companies – including Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Rodrigo Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS and Soktas Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS – also stopped production starting Monday 65 and those with chronic illnesses after that who were asked to stay at home except in emergencies

