Turkey: Over 251,000 illegal cannabis roots destroyed

KIRKLARELI, Turkey

Turkish gendarmerie forces in the northwestern province of Kirklareli seized and destroyed 251,300 cannabis roots being grown in sunflower fields on Thursday.

The owners of the fields claimed they did not know about the drug plantations in their fields.

The forces uprooted the plants, and opened an investigation.

The PKK is accused of smuggling drugs, and cultivating cannabis as a way to fund its illegal activities.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut