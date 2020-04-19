Turkey: PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces

ANKARA

A PKK/KCK terrorist surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said Abdurrahman Kayihan, codenamed as Andok, turned himself in in Kiziltepe district of Mardin, after being persuaded by security forces.

Kayihan joined the terror organization five years ago, it added.

Turkish security forces and the families of terrorists have so far been able to persuade at least 71 terrorists to drop weapons since the beginning of this year.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut