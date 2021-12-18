According to official statements, Turkey places a high value on its relations with Indonesia.

According to official statements, Turkey values its relations with Indonesia.

Tahir Akyurek made the remarks during a meeting in the Turkish parliament in Ankara with Andi Iwan Darmawan Aras, the head of the Indonesian House of Representatives’ Commission V (charged with communications and public works).

“With great pleasure, as a friend and brother,” said Akyurek, Turkey has been watching Indonesia’s development, growth, and strengthening.

“Turkey values its ties with Indonesia, ASEAN’s most powerful and largest member,” Akyurek said.

Recep Erdogan, the Turkish president, will visit Indonesia soon, he confirmed.

“We’ve always wanted to establish and strengthen more comprehensive relations with Indonesia,” Akyurek said, emphasizing the significance of the two countries’ High Level Strategic Council Meeting.

“While our current ties are strong, there are a number of areas where we can strengthen our cooperation,” he added.

The relationship between Turkey and Indonesia has been long and fruitful.

In the 16th century, the Sultanate of Aceh requested Ottoman assistance in repelling Portuguese aggression.

Ottoman support for Aceh at the time marked the beginning of official relations between the two countries.