Turkey provides online access to COVID-19 test results

ANKARA

Turkey’s Health Ministry on Friday announced that those tested for the novel coronavirus will be able to access their results via online health database.

The state portal “enabiz.gov.tr” which users can gain access to with a password, gathers patients’ medical records, including diagnostic reports, prescribed medication and eases communication with doctors.

Earlier on Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed the fourth death from COVID-19 in the country amid 359 confirmed cases.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 160 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeded 244,500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

In all, over 86,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far.

China, Italy, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan