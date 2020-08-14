Turkey registers 1,212 new cases of COVID-19

ANKARA

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 1,212 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the tally to 244,392, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The country also confirmed 934 more recoveries, pushing the total to 227,089, said Koca.

Meanwhile, 18 more people lost their lives to the virus that has claimed 5,891 lives in Turkey.

Health care professionals conducted over 67,200 tests to diagnose the disease over the past day – the highest number since March 2 — taking the tally to over 5.45 million.

Of those infected, 8.2% are suffering from pneumonia.

Koca said the number of patients in critical condition increased by 15, and said the spread of the virus was faster within families.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 744,700 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 20.42 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 12.63 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.