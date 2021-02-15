Turkey registers 6,287 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Sunday reported 6,287 new COVID-19 cases, including 666 symptomatic patients, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,586,183.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 94 to 27,471, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,475,329 after 6,910 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stands at 3.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,230, said the ministry.

A total of 104,108 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 31,516,719.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 3,394,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. Enditem