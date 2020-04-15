Turkey reiterates support for Northern Cyprus during pandemic

ANKARA

Turkey reiterated its support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) during the coronavirus crisis, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the TRNC.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, said the statement.

Turkey confirmed 1,296 deaths from coronavirus so far. The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country has passed 61,000.

The TRNC has registered four deaths from COVID-19.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. now being the worst-hit regions.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 1.94 million patients and has so far claimed almost 122,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 465,000 people have recovered.