Turkey rejects the Assad regime’s statement that threatens its territorial integrity.

The Assad regime’s parliament’s ‘unlawful’ statement targeting Turkey’s territorial integrity is slammed by a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkey strongly condemned a statement issued by the Syrian regime’s so-called parliament on Thursday, which was directed at the country’s territorial integrity.

“We strongly reject the regime’s impertinent and unlawful statement targeting our country’s territorial integrity, made by the regime’s so-called People’s Assembly, which lacks democratic legitimacy and under no circumstances represents the Syrian people,” Tanju Bilgic, the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Such statements, according to Bilgic, are also signs of the Bashar al Assad regime’s “delusional impasse,” as it has been oppressing its own people for years and is “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and the displacement of millions from their lands and homes.”

“Turkey has the perseverance and determination to respond to contemptible aspirations against its homeland and any threats to its national interests, as it has in the past, today, and in the future,” he added.