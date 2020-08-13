Turkey renovates 1,700-year-old tomb in northern Syria

AFRIN, Syria

Turkey continues renovation work of 1,700-year-old Nabi Huri tomb in Afrin, northern Syria, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

Afrin – just across Turkey’s southern border – was liberated from the terrorist YPG/PKK by Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch in 2018, but has still been subject to occasional attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Turkey continues to take care of the cultural assets in the area, thus, the restoration work was carried out by the Turkish southern Hatay province’s Regional Directorate of Foundations.

The renovation work, which started around six months ago and is planned to be completed at the end of the year, is being meticulously carried out by expert teams.

According to the General Directorate of Foundations, the tomb, located around 10 kilometers (around six miles) from the Turkish border, dates back to the 3rd century.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).