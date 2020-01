ISTANBUL, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Tuesday deported four French fighters back to France, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.

The number of foreign fighters who were sent back to their countries since November 11, 2019, has reached 200, the report said citing a statement released by the Interior Ministry.

Turkey earlier declared that it would send thousands of captured Islamic State militants, mostly from Europe, back to their countries, even if their citizenships were canceled.