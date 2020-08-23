Turkey reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases, 255,723 in total

ANKARA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Turkey confirmed 1,203 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 255,723, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 22 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,080, he tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 92,227 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 6,154,157, he said.

A total of 772 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 235,569 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca added.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.3 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 749, he stated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. Enditem