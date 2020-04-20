Turkey reports 3,977 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, April 19 (Xinhua) — Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Sunday confirmed 3,977 new COVID-19 cases and 127 more deaths in Turkey.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 86,306 while the death toll surged to 2,017, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted 35,344 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 634,277, he added.

In addition, 11,976 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1,922 are being treated at intensive care units and 1,031 intubated, the minister noted.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11. Enditem