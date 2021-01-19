Turkey reports 5,862 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Turkey confirmed on Monday 5,862 new COVID-19 cases, including 749 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,392,963, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 164 to 24,161, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,270,769 after 7,905 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 5.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,183 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 151,342 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 27,523,423.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese vaccine.

More than 800,000 people have received the jab across the country as of Monday, according to the ministry. Enditem