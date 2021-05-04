Turkey reports nearly 26,000 new coronavirus cases

ANKARA

Turkey reported nearly 26,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 25,980 infections, including 2,587 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Turkey’s overall COVID-19 tally is now over 4.87 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 340 over the past day to reach 40,844.

As many as 75,182 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.48 million.

More than 47.74 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 240,145 done since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 3,532.

Turkey has so far administered over 23.04 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since a nationwide immunization campaign began on Jan. 14. More than 13.81 million people have received their first dose, while over 9.23 million people have been fully vaccinated.

To stem the spread of the virus, Turkey started on Thursday evening a nationwide lockdown, which will last until May 17.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.19 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 152.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 90 million.