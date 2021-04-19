Turkey reports over 55,800 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA

Turkey on Sunday reported 55,802 new coronavirus cases, including 3,101 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 4.26 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 35,926, with 318 new fatalities.

As many as 43,856 more patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.68 million.

More than 43.76 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 301,243 done since Saturday.

The latest figures show there are now 3,275 patients in critical condition nationwide.

Since its mass immunization drive began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered over 19.97 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

Over 12.19 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while more than 7.78 million have completed a two-dose course, according to official figures.

Starting last Wednesday, special measures are in effect for the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The weekday curfew now lasts from 7 p.m. (moved forward from 9 p.m.) to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel will also be banned, except in emergency cases. Weekend curfews will also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants will only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.