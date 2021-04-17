Turkey reports over 63,000 daily COVID-19 cases; Iran’s tally nears 2.2 mln

CAIRO, April 16 (Xinhua) — Turkey confirmed 63,082 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the tally to 4,150,039. Meanwhile, Iran’s nationwide caseload approached 2.2 million after 25,261 new cases were added.

In Turkey, the death toll from the virus rose by 289 to 35,320, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,591,550.

In Iran, the total COVID-19 cases reached 2,194,133, while the death toll rose by 328 to 66,008.

Meanwhile, 1,761,497 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from Iranian hospitals as of Friday, and 4,652 others are currently being treated in intensive care units.

A total of 372,362 first doses and 112,108 second doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in Iran so far.

Morocco on Friday suspended all flights to and from 13 additional European counties to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variants.

The suspension is temporary, and concerns also the entry of passengers of these countries arriving through other countries, it added.

Also in the day, Morocco registered 587 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 504,847.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 490,921 after 555 new ones were added, while its death toll rose by seven to 8,934.

Meanwhile, 4,583,644 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 4,180,155 people have received the second dose.

In Israel, 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 836,740.

The death toll from the virus rose by one to 6,315, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 209 to 201, out of 354 hospitalized patients.

Israel also reported on Friday that seven cases of a new “double mutant” variant of COVID-19 were detected.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 7,561 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 964,435.

It also reported 30 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,915, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 6,515 to 843,851.

Qatar announced 978 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 194,930.

Meanwhile, 613 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 172,598, while the death toll increased by 10 to 367.

Lebanon registered 2,008 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 506,808, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, death toll from the virus increased by 45 to 6,854 in Lebanon. Enditem