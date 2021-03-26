Turkey rescues 29 asylum seekers off Aegean coast

BALIKESIR, Turkey

Turkey on Friday rescued at least 29 asylum seekers stranded on an island in the Aegean Sea, according to a security source.

The asylum seekers were stranded on the Gunes Island off the Ayvalik district of northwestern Balikesir province, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They wanted to go to the Greek island of Lesbos.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued the asylum seekers and brought them back to the shore.

They were then taken to the Ayvalik Coast Guard Command.

*Writing by Sena Guler​​​​​​​