Turkey rescues irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

CANAKKALE, Turkey

Security forces rescued at least 56 irregular migrants in Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale on Friday.

Turkey’s Coast Guard Command detected the presence of a group of irregular migrants on a rubber boat off the coast of Kadirga in the town of Ayvacik.

The irregular migrants, who had been pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements, were rescued and taken ashore.

After routine procedures, the migrants were transferred to the local repatriation center.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara