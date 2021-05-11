Turkey: Retail sales volume jumps in March

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s retail sales volume with constant prices jumped 19.2% year-on-year in March, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

In March, non-food sales (except automotive fuel) were up by 36.9%, while automotive fuel and food-drinks-tobacco sales posted increases by 12.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

All non-food indices were up in March, textile, clothing, and footwear by 63.3%, computers, books, and telecommunications equipment by 37.6%, electronic goods and furniture by 25.4% and medical goods and cosmetics by 3.5%.

Sales by mail orders and internet climbed 76.8% year-on-year in March.

The retail sales volume was up 5.1% on a monthly basis in March, TurkStat said.

Retail turnover rises in January

According to the latest data, the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 38.9% on a yearly basis in March.

“In the same month, food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 16.6%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 60.0%, automotive fuel sales increased by 29.6%,” TurkStat said.