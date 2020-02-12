Turkey, Russia discuss rising tension in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Turkey and a visiting Russian delegation held talks in Ankara late Saturday over the escalating tension in the Syrian province of Idlib.

“During the talks, the situation in Idlib was addressed, and the steps that could be taken to ensure calmness and advance the political process were emphasized,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides held two rounds of meetings in three hours, said the ministry, adding the negotiations will continue next week.

The visit of the Russian delegation comes as the tension in Idlib is escalating during the Syrian government’s advance on the province.

A recent attack by the Russian-backed Syrian government forces in Idlib killed seven Turkish troops and a serviceman and wounded 13 others.