Turkey salutes resumption of Somalia-Kenya talks

ANKARA

Turkey hailed on Friday the resumption of diplomatic contacts between Somalia and Kenya.

“We welcome the developments regarding the resuming of diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya. We appreciate the efforts of the State of Qatar in this process,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry said Turkey would continue to support efforts to resolve the conflicts in the Horn of Africa region in line with dialogue and consensus.

After a roughly five-month suspension, Somalia announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with its neighbor, Kenya.

The two Horn of Africa countries had been embroiled in a diplomatic row crippling security, education and trade relations between them.