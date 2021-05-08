Turkey saw 984 meteorological disasters last year

ANKARA

A total of 984 meteorological disasters occurred in Turkey in 2020, the highest number since 1940, according to official figures.

The state Meteorology Directorate said that due to changes in climate conditions in recent years in Turkey, the number of disasters, the duration of their impacts and severity increased, and unprecedented types of disasters started to occur frequently.

While the total number of natural disasters characterized by meteorology was 936 in 2019, the following year was recorded with the highest number within the 1940-2020 period, they added.

Last year, the meteorological disasters that were observed most frequently were heavy rainfalls and floods, 297 cases of which were recorded. Storms, including tornadoes and sandstorms, followed them with 26 cases.

Hails ranked third with 223 cases, followed by other meteorological diseases such as snow, thunderstorms, frosts, landslides, avalanches, forest fires, heat and cold airwaves, and fog.

The phenomena took place during the summer, specifically in June, the most. The Mediterranean provinces of Antalya and Mersin, the eastern province of Van, and the northwestern province of Bursa were the cities that were affected the most by meteorological disasters.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara