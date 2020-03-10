Turkey says EU statement shows bloc using migrants as…

ANKARA, March 7 – Turkey on Friday accused the European Union of using migrants as political tools and allowing international law to be “trampled”, after EU foreign ministers said they would work to stop illegal migration into the bloc.

The EU on Friday pleaded with migrants on the Turkish border to stop trying to cross into Greece but dangled the prospect of more aid for Ankara as a standoff between Greek riot police and refugees entered a second week.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said EU support for Greece in trying to stop migrants from crossing its borders showed they allowed their own laws and values to be disregarded. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Chris Reese )