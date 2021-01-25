Turkey says no contact from pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors off Nigeria

ANKARA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Pirates that kidnapped 15 Turkish crew members of a cargo ship off the Gulf of Guinea two days ago have not established any contact with the authorities, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“Pirates have not got in touch either with us, with the company or with the families of the sailors,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

The Turkish government is contacting Nigeria to rescue its sailors, he added.

“We are in contact with the neighboring countries. Everyone is making great efforts. The company that owns the ship, likewise, has completed all necessary preparations,” Cavusoglu said.

The incident would be a lesson both to the countries and to companies in the region, the minister said, noting that similar attacks have happened in the same region in the past.

The ship named Mozart was attacked by naval thugs on Saturday about 180 miles off the coast of Lagos, Nigeria. The pirates kidnapped 15 from the ship, and one Azerbaijani citizen was reportedly killed during the fight. Enditem