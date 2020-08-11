Turkey seeks detention of 40 soldiers over failed coup

ISTANBUL, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for at least 40 soldiers on active duty over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 12 provinces across the country to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, the NTV broadcaster reported.

All those targeted in operations allegedly contacted via pay phone with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, NTV added.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition. Enditem