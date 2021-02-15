Turkey seeks detention of 46 PKK suspects in operations

ISTANBUL, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Turkish prosecutors ordered the detention of 46 suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the state-run Anadolu agency reported Monday.

Security forces launched large scale simultaneous operations in 20 provinces to catch the suspects, Anadolu said.

It added that the operations continue under the direction of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir.

On Sunday, Turkish officials announced that PKK militants have executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq during Turkey’s recent cross-border operation.

Turkey launched the cross-border Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in the neighboring country on Feb. 10.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over 30 years. Enditem