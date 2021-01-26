Turkey seeks detention of 90 suspects over failed coup

ISTANBUL, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered detention warrants at three separate investigations for a total of 90 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in five provinces across the country to catch 36 suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

The suspects, including business persons, were believed to provide financial support to the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu added.

As part of a separate investigation directed by the prosecutors in the western province of Izmir, police detained 35 suspects, including a former police commissioner, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the capital Ankara issued detention warrants for 19 suspects, press reports also said.

All the suspects in both Izmir and Ankara were reportedly accused of their alleged connections with the network.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition. Enditem