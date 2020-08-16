Turkey sees highest daily COVID-19 cases for past 45 days: minister

ANKARA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Turkey has seen the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases for the past 45 days, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.

The country reported 1,256 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total diagnosed cases to 248,117, the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, 21 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,955, Koca said.

Turkish health professionals conducted 67,214 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 5,659,286, he said.

A total of 992 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 229,972 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca added.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 668, he stated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. Enditem