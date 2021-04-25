Turkey seizes large amount of ammunition in N.Iraq

ANKARA

A large amount of ammunition was seized by Turkish security forces during the Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The items which were seized and destroyed included mines, 24 IEDs, light and heavy weapons including their ammunition, a rocket launcher and its ammunition and mortar/artillery ammunition, it said in a statement.

“The Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations, launched by our heroic Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) against terrorist targets in Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq, continue successfully as planned.”

Meanwhile, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and TSK commanders inspected the operation center, and received a briefing on the ongoing activities.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the operation aims to completely eliminate the terrorist threat along Turkey’s southern borders.

“This operation, carried out with respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity, will contribute to the establishment of peace and security in the region,” he said in a video link address to the command center on Saturday.

The separatist terrorist group PKK often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide out and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.