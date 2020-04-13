Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical supplies to UK

ANKARA

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying second batch of medical supplies departed on Sunday for the U.K. in a bid to help the coronavirus combat.

“At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s instructions, the second batch of medical aid that will be used to fight the COVID-19 virus have been sent to the U.K. today,” the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. So far it has sent aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, and Spain, among others.

Turkey proved to be a friend in need in hard times

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 110,000 people and infected over 1.78 million, while almost 410,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.