Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Somalia

ANKARA

Turkey dispatched a planeload of medical supplies on Friday to Somalia in order to aid its fight against the novel coronavirus.

The aircraft will land in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

In line with its policy of helping countries in need, Turkey has dispatched aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, and Spain, among others.

.w3-content { max-width: 100%; margin: auto;} .w3-tooltip, .w3-display-container {position: relative;} .w3-black, .w3-hover-black:hover { color: #fff!important; background-color: #000!important;} .w3-display-left { position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 0%; transform: translate(0%,-50%);-ms-transform: translate(-0%,-50%);} .w3-display-right { position: absolute; top: 50%; right: 0%; transform: translate(0%,-50%);-ms-transform: translate(0%,-50%);} .w3-btn, .w3-button {-webkit-touch-callout: none;-webkit-user-select: none; -khtml-user-select: none;-moz-user-select: none; -ms-user-select: none;user-select: none;} .w3-btn, .w3-button {border: none;display: inline-block;outline: 0;padding: 8px 16px;vertical-align: middle;overflow: hidden;text-decoration: none;color: inherit;background-color: inherit;text-align: center;cursor: pointer;white-space: nowrap;}

❮ ❯ Turkey sends medical aid to Somalia ANKARA, TURKEY – APRIL 17: Turkey’s medical aid packages are being prepared for a military cargo plane, that will deliver them to Somalia to support the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Etimesgut Air Base in Ankara, Turkey on April 17, 2020. ( Emin Sansar – Anadolu Agency )

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed over 146,000 people and infected some 2.17 million, while over 553,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan