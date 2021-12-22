Turkey sends its condolences to Madagascar in the wake of the shipwreck that claimed the lives of 64 people.

There are currently searches underway for 24 passengers who have gone missing.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkey expressed its condolences to Madagascar on Wednesday following a shipwreck that killed at least 64 people.

“We are deeply saddened that at least 64 people perished in the sinking of a ship off the northeast coast of Madagascar yesterday (21 December),” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The cargo vessel that was not authorized to transport people sank due to overload on Tuesday, killing 138 people.

According to the Maritime and River Port Agency, fifty survivors have been found, and searches for 24 missing passengers are underway.