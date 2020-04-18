Turkey sends medical aid to Somalia to fight COVID-19

ANKARA, April 17 (Xinhua) — Turkey sent a planeload of medical aid to Somalia on Friday to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We delivered the medical materials, which was prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to Somalia,” Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The medical materials were prepared by the Ministry of Health and Red Crescent, and transported to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, by an aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces, said the ministry.

The aircraft also carried materials to meet the needs of Turkish soldiers in the region, it added. Enditem