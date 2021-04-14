Turkey set to welcome Ramadan on Tuesday

ANKARA

Muslims in Turkey are gearing up to welcome the holy month of Ramadan which will begin on Tuesday.

Fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan is one of Islam’s five pillars. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion.

Like last year, Muslims in the country will observe Ramadan under certain restrictions due to the pandemic.

During the holy month, gatherings for sahur and iftar — pre-dawn and fast-breaking meals, respectively — are prohibited nationwide.

Tarawih, the special night prayers during Ramadan, will not be allowed at mosques, according to the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).

Additionally, weekend lockdowns will be in place across Turkey during the Muslim holy month.

Besides, during Ramadan, restaurants and coffeehouses will only be open for takeaway and delivery services.

However, around 3,200 Ramadan drummers, who wake people up for the pre-dawn meal as part of an Ottoman tradition, will head to the streets of Istanbul.

Vaccination during fasting

It is permissible for the fasting person to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab and it does not invalidate the fast, a top official of Diyanet told Anadolu Agency.

“There is no nutritious vitamin or food substance in any vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Injecting such a thing into the body does not break the fast,” Idris Bozkurt said.

However, people also can get the vaccine after iftar or before sahur.

Since its vaccination campaign began on Jan. 14, Turkey has administered more than 18.7 million vaccine jabs nationwide, according to official figures.

More than 11.1 million people have received their first dose of a vaccine while second doses were given to over 7.6 million.