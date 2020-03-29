Turkey: Sit-in mothers resolved to get their kids back

DIYARBAKIR

Months have passed since mothers in southeastern Turkey first launched a sit-in protest demanding that a terrorist-linked political party free their children from the YPG/PKK terror group, but their determination remains fresh.

Dozens of mothers started the protest on Sept. 3 outside the Diyarbakir offices of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a party accused by the government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Zumrut Salim, one of the mothers, said her son Hamza was abducted by the terror group six years ago when he was only 14 years old and she will not go home until her son is returned.

“I’ll be here until my son is back. My child, please come back and surrender to the state. We miss you… please return home,” she said.

Bedirhan Cur, a father whose child was abducted, joined the sit-in protest – which has been ongoing for 206 days – and called on the HDP to bring her child back.

Yasin Kaya, who joined the sit-in for the sake of his daughter who was kidnapped at age 17 in 2016, said he would not leave without her.

“The HDP is responsible for the abduction of my child. The HDP took my child and give her to the YPG/PKK,” he said, calling on his daughter to surrender to security forces.

People in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.