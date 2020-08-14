Turkey slams UAE over deal with Israel

ANKARA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday slammed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its deal to normalize relations with Israel.

“History and the conscience of the peoples of the region will never forget and will never forgive this hypocritical behavior of the UAE, which tries to present it as a sacrifice for Palestine while betraying the Palestinian cause for its narrow interests,” said a written statement by the ministry.

The Palestinian people and its administration are right to react to the joint declaration that aims to normalize the Israel-UAE relations, said Ankara.

The ministry blamed the UAE for making an effort to “eliminate” the Arab Peace Plan, saying the move is “extremely worrying.”

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan released a joint statement saying they agreed on “full normalization of relations” between Israel and the UAE, and advancing peace in the Middle East region.

According to the deal, Israel will suspend annexation of Palestinian lands in the West Bank and “focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.” Enditem