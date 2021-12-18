Turkey strongly condemns ISIS attacks in Iraq.

Turkey denounces Daesh’s (ISIS) attacks in Iraq.

At least 13 people were killed in a terror attack near Makhmour district, including civilians.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Turkey has condemned the terrorist attack in Iraq that claimed the lives of at least 13 people, including civilians, on Friday.

“Three civilians and ten KRG (Kurdish Regional Government) security forces were killed in a terror attack in a village near Iraq’s Makhmour district,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack, which appears to be claimed by Daesh, and express our condolences to the KRG authorities and the Iraqi government, as well as the relatives of those who were killed in the attack,” the statement continued.

“We pray for Allah’s mercy on those who have died and a speedy recovery for those who have been injured.”

Turkey will continue to support Iraq in its fight against terrorism, according to the ministry.

In recent months, attacks blamed on DaeshISIS fighters have increased in Iraq, particularly in Salahuddin, Diyala, and Kirkuk provinces.

Iraq declared victory over DaeshISIS in 2017, reclaiming all of the territories invaded by the terror group in 2014 – roughly a third of the country’s total area.